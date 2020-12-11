Odisha reports 387 new COVID-19 cases, four fresh fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 3,23,029 on Friday as 387 more people tested positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in the coastal state to 1,798, a health department official said. Of the 387 new cases, 220 were reported from different quarantine centres and the rest detected during contact tracing.

Sundargarh recorded the maximum number of new cases at 58, followed by Khurda at 51 and Angul at 27. Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, ''Regret to inform the demise of four COVID positive patients while undergoing treatment in hospitals.'' The fresh fatalities were reported from Bargarh, Khurda, Malkangiri and Mayurbhanj.

Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have so far died due to comorbidities, the official said. Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, has accounted for 308 fatalities, followed by Ganjam (245), Sundargarh (152), Cuttack (137) and Puri (110).

Odisha currently has 3,308 active cases, while 3,17,870 people have so far recovered from the disease. Over 63.12 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 31,545 on Thursday, the official said.

The positivity rate currently stands at 5.12 per cent, he added..