Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha reports 387 new COVID-19 cases, four fresh fatalities

Odishas COVID-19 caseload mounted to 3,23,029 on Friday as 387 more people tested positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in the coastal state to 1,798, a health department official said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-12-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 15:22 IST
Odisha reports 387 new COVID-19 cases, four fresh fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 3,23,029 on Friday as 387 more people tested positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in the coastal state to 1,798, a health department official said. Of the 387 new cases, 220 were reported from different quarantine centres and the rest detected during contact tracing.

Sundargarh recorded the maximum number of new cases at 58, followed by Khurda at 51 and Angul at 27. Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, ''Regret to inform the demise of four COVID positive patients while undergoing treatment in hospitals.'' The fresh fatalities were reported from Bargarh, Khurda, Malkangiri and Mayurbhanj.

Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have so far died due to comorbidities, the official said. Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, has accounted for 308 fatalities, followed by Ganjam (245), Sundargarh (152), Cuttack (137) and Puri (110).

Odisha currently has 3,308 active cases, while 3,17,870 people have so far recovered from the disease. Over 63.12 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 31,545 on Thursday, the official said.

The positivity rate currently stands at 5.12 per cent, he added..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Any vaccine adverse effects up to national agencies to review - WHO

Any adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccines is for national authorities to review, a WHO spokeswoman said on Friday, in response to questions on Britains regulatory agency warning people with a history of anaphylaxis not to take the Pfizer j...

Head of Kenya's energy regulator arrested over petrol station bribe accusation

The head of Kenyas energy sector regulator has been arrested over accusations he demanded a 1,800 bribe to reopen a shuttered petrol station, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission EACC said on Friday. Robert Pavel Oimeke, the director g...

One million Indian doctors on strike to protest surgeries by traditional practitioners

Around a million doctors in India went on a day-long strike on Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic to protest against a new federal government rule that allows practitioners of the traditional science of Ayurveda to perform minor surgeries...

Erdogan says U.S. sanctions would 'disrespect' Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday U.S. sanctions over Turkeys purchase of Russian S-400 missiles would be disrespectful of a NATO ally, after sources said Washington was poised to take the step likely to worsen bilateral relations.Tur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020