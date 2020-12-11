UP reports 1,613 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

Uttar Pradesh reported 1,613 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 5,62,722, while 14 more fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 8,025, an official said. ''The number of active cases in the state stands at 20,473, of which 9,473 are in home isolation. Till now, 5,34,224 people have been treated and discharged. In past 24 hours, 1,613 fresh cases were reported, while 1,875 patients were discharged,'' Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

The recovery rate in the state has now increased and stands at 94.94 per cent. On Thursday, over 1.68 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests done in the state to over 2.11 crore, Prasad said.

The officer said that the infection rate among those above the age of 60 was increasing and it stood at 10.51 per cent. ''The increase of infection in elderly people might be due to marriage and other functions. We appeal to people to avoid taking the elderly to such functions and keep them safe at home,'' Prasad said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said the state government was making arrangements of storage of COVID-19 vaccines..