Left Menu
Development News Edition

Any vaccine adverse effects up to national agencies to review - WHO

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of the vaccine, paving the way for the agency to authorize the shot for a nation that has lost more than 285,000 lives to COVID-19. The WHO is reviewing data from phase 3 trials of many COVID-19 vaccine candidates, Harris said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 17:28 IST
Any vaccine adverse effects up to national agencies to review - WHO

Any adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccines are for national authorities to review, the World Health Organization said on Friday in response to questions about Britain warning people with a history of anaphylaxis to avoid the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

"But people should not be too anxious. Remember there are a number of vaccine candidates coming online at the same time," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a U.N. briefing in Geneva. "One vaccine may not be suitable for particular individuals, but you may well find another vaccine is."

On Tuesday, Britain became the first country to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech shot. Its medicine regulator subsequently said anyone with a history of anaphylaxis to a medicine or food should not get the shot, after two reported incidents of the reaction. A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of the vaccine, paving the way for the agency to authorize the shot for a nation that has lost more than 285,000 lives to COVID-19.

The WHO is reviewing data from phase 3 trials of many COVID-19 vaccine candidates, Harris said. The agency has not yet issued emergency use authorisation for any vaccines, but "the primary thing we look at is safety", she added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rupee ends nearly flat at 73.64 against USD

The Indian rupee ended almost flat at 73.64, up 2 paise, against the American currency on Friday as dollar buying by banks weighed on the domestic currency. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.65 against the US dol...

Clovia raises USD 4 mn funding from Golden Birch Investments, others

Lingerie brand Clovia on Friday said it has raised USD 4 million about Rs 29.5 crore in funding from Golden Birch Investments, SheCapital Venture Fund and other investors. The proceeds from pre-Series C round will continue to fuel Clovias g...

Six hurt in bomb attack in Russia's North Caucasus

Six law enforcement officers were wounded on Friday when a man they were trying to arrest blew himself up in a village in Russias North Caucasus region, counter-terrorism authorities said.Officers moved to stop the bomber as he tried to for...

Russia's Tinkov cuts TCS stake to launch cancer fund, face 'legal challenges'

Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov said on Friday he and his family had raised 325 million by selling part of their stake in TCS Group, and planned to use some of the cash to launch a cancer fund and deal with unspecified legal challenges. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020