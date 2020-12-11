Maharashtra CM inaugurates COVID-19 facility in Thane

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday inaugurated through online mode a COVID-19 facility in Thane and asked people to be alert so that the outbreak can be kept under control. He said there was a possibility of a second wave of infections and added that the state machinery was fully geared up to tackle such a scenario.

He said the second wave can be avoided if everyone adheres to the guidelines issued under the state government's 'my family, my responsibility' anti-COVID-19 drive. COVID-19 numbers in the state are under control currently and alertness and adherence to laid down norms by the people will ensure that we tide over this outbreak, the CM told the gathering.