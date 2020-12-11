COVID-19 tally grows by 4,268 in Maha; 2,774 recover, 87 die

Left Menu
The coronavirus tally in Maharashtra on Friday increased to 18,72,440 as 4,268 people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said. The state has so far conducted 1,15,70,137 tests.Maharashtras COVID-19 tally is as follows Positive cases 18,72,440, new cases 4,268, death toll 48,059, discharged 17,49,973, active cases 73,315, people tested so far 1,15,70,137..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 19:59 IST
The coronavirus tally in Maharashtra on Friday increased to 18,72,440 as 4,268 people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said. The fatality count due to the virus mounted to 48,059 as 87 patients died, he said.

A total of 2,774 patients were discharged, taking the recovery count to 17,49,973, the official said. The number of active patients in the state is 73,315.

Mumbai city recorded 654 positive cases on Friday, which pushed its overall case count to 2,89,350, while its death toll rose to 10,955, of which 13 were reported during the day. The state has so far conducted 1,15,70,137 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 18,72,440, new cases: 4,268, death toll: 48,059, discharged: 17,49,973, active cases: 73,315, people tested so far: 1,15,70,137..

