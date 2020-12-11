COVID-19 tally grows by 4,268 in Maha; 2,774 recover, 87 die

The coronavirus tally in Maharashtra on Friday increased to 18,72,440 as 4,268 people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said. The fatality count due to the virus mounted to 48,059 with the death of 87 patients.

A total of 2,774 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the state's recovery count to 17,49,973, the official said. The number of active patients in the state is 73,315.

Mumbai division, which comprises Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 1,301 new cases, which took its total count to 6,46,450. A total of 18,688 people have died so far in the region, he added. Mumbai city recorded 654 positive cases on Friday, which pushed its overall case count to 2,89,350, while its death toll rose to 10,955, of which 13 were reported during the day.

The number of cases in Pune division stood at 4,66,249 and deaths at 11,029, while Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,53,438 and death toll at 4,654. Kolhapur division has so far reported 1,14,976 cases and 3,923 deaths, Aurangabad division 69,727 cases and 1,766 deaths, Latur division 76,750 cases and 2,325 deaths, Akola division 60,858 cases and 1,447 deaths, and Nagpur division 1,82,159 cases and 4,091 deaths, the official said.

Till now, 1,15,70,137 tests have been conducted in the state. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,72,440, new cases: 4,268, death toll: 48,059, discharged: 17,49,973, active cases: 73,315, people tested so far: 1,15,70,137.