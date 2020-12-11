COVID-19: Rajasthan sees 14 more deaths, 1,473 new cases

Fourteen more people succumbed to the coronavirus in Rajasthan, bringing the fatality count to 2,514, while the infection tally climbed to 2,88,692 with the detection of 1,473 fresh cases on Friday, according to an official report. Three of the new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported from Jodhpur, two from Jalore, while one fatality each was registered in Ajmer, Barmer, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Kota, Nagaur, Sawai Madhopur and Sikar, the report issued here said.

A maximum of 361 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Jaipur, followed by 145 in Jodhpur. The remainder of the new cases were recorded in other districts, according to the report. A total of 2,68,457 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Rajasthan, leaving 17,721 active cases.