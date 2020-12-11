Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Rajasthan sees 14 more deaths, 1,473 new cases

Fourteen more people succumbed to the coronavirus in Rajasthan, bringing the fatality count to 2,514, while the infection tally climbed to 2,88,692 with the detection of 1,473 fresh cases on Friday, according to an official report. The remainder of the new cases were recorded in other districts, according to the report. A total of 2,68,457 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Rajasthan, leaving 17,721 active cases.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-12-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 20:51 IST
COVID-19: Rajasthan sees 14 more deaths, 1,473 new cases

Fourteen more people succumbed to the coronavirus in Rajasthan, bringing the fatality count to 2,514, while the infection tally climbed to 2,88,692 with the detection of 1,473 fresh cases on Friday, according to an official report. Three of the new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported from Jodhpur, two from Jalore, while one fatality each was registered in Ajmer, Barmer, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Kota, Nagaur, Sawai Madhopur and Sikar, the report issued here said.

A maximum of 361 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Jaipur, followed by 145 in Jodhpur. The remainder of the new cases were recorded in other districts, according to the report. A total of 2,68,457 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Rajasthan, leaving 17,721 active cases.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Zambia national team coach Sredojevic charged with sexual assault

Zambia national team coach Milutin Sredojevic has been charged with sexual assault on Friday following an incident involving a waitress in the South African coastal city of Port Elizabeth. South Africas National Prosecuting Authority NPA co...

92 new COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh, death toll nears 300

Chandigarh reported 92 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the infection tally to 18,502, while one more death pushed the toll to 299, according to a medical bulletin. The city has 838 active COVID-19 cases, the bulleti...

Draft Indian Ports Bill, 2020 aiming to attract investment issued for public consultation

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has circulated the draft of Indian Ports Bill 2020 for public consultation which will repeal and replace the Indian Ports Act, 1908 Act Number 15 of 1908. The draft Indian Ports Bill, 2020, seek...

Arjun Kapoor digs out adorable childhood picture

Bollywoods handsome hunk Arjun Kapoor on Friday dug out an adorable childhood picture of himself. The Gunday actor took to Instagram to treat his fans to the picture that features the close-up picture of his face.In the picture, Ranveer is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020