92 new COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh, death toll nears 300

Chandigarh reported 92 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the infection tally to 18,502, while one more death pushed the toll to 299, according to a medical bulletin. The city has 838 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 recovery count rose to 17,365 on Friday as 134 more patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, it said. A total of 1,58,516 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing so far and 1,39,166 of them tested negative while the reports of 157 are awaited, according to the bulletin. PTI CHS VSD CK