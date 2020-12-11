Left Menu
Development News Edition

92 new COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh, death toll nears 300

The city has 838 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.The COVID-19 recovery count rose to 17,365 on Friday as 134 more patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, it said. A total of 1,58,516 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing so far and 1,39,166 of them tested negative while the reports of 157 are awaited, according to the bulletin.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-12-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 21:07 IST
92 new COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh, death toll nears 300

Chandigarh reported 92 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the infection tally to 18,502, while one more death pushed the toll to 299, according to a medical bulletin. The city has 838 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 recovery count rose to 17,365 on Friday as 134 more patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, it said. A total of 1,58,516 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing so far and 1,39,166 of them tested negative while the reports of 157 are awaited, according to the bulletin. PTI CHS VSD CK

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers dealing with diabetes, hypertension; nearly 100 medical camps set up at Singhu border

By Joymala Bagchi Several farmers at Singhu border agitating against the farm laws are dealing with diabetes, blood pressure and pulmonary diseases and a few have been sent to hospitals for medical care.The government has already urged prot...

Former Nepal skipper Paras Khadka tests positive for coronavirus

Former Nepal skipper Paras Khadka has been tested positive for coronavirus and has currently isolated himself. Khadka, who has played ten ODIs and 33 T20Is for Nepal, said he conducted a PCR test on Friday after he lost his smell, and the r...

British stocks drop as prospect of no-deal Brexit grows

London-listed shares ended lower on Friday as investors prepared for Britain to leave the European Union in three weeks without a trade deal, while Rolls-Royce tumbled after it downgraded this years forecast. The blue-chip FTSE 100 shed 0.8...

Presidents Cup to be played at Medinah in 2026

The Americans will get another chance to win a cup at Medinah, which has been awarded the Presidents Cup in 2026. The matches will be played on the No. 3 courses at Medinah Country Club, located in the Chicago suburbs. It has hosted the U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020