Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada forecasts show rapid coronavirus spread, new restrictions needed

Although many of the 10 provinces have already reimposed some limitations on businesses and limited gatherings as numbers continue to spike, chief public health officer Theresa Tam said more action was needed to reduce pressure on the healthcare system as hospitalizations soar. "The current daily case count far exceeds the peak of the first wave...

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 11-12-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 21:45 IST
Canada forecasts show rapid coronavirus spread, new restrictions needed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Longer-range forecasts project the second wave of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through Canada, and all the major provinces need to impose more restrictions, federal health authorities said on Friday. Although many of the 10 provinces have already reimposed some limitations on businesses and limited gatherings as numbers continue to spike, chief public health officer Theresa Tam said more action was needed to reduce pressure on the healthcare system as hospitalizations soar.

"The current daily case count far exceeds the peak of the first wave... There is little indication that this upward trajectory will change without further intensifying public health measures," she told a briefing. Local authorities should implement "restrictions, closures and control measures" while urging people to cut their interaction with others, she added.

Tam said that by Dec. 25 the domestic cumulative death toll could be between 14,410 and 14,920, with the total number of cases ranging from 531,300 to 577,000. Canada has so far reported 13,109 deaths and 442,069 cases. Howard Njoo, Tam's deputy, said the second wave was exerting enormous pressure on the healthcare system.

In some parts of the country "we're on the point of being completely overloaded", he told the briefing. Next week, Canada is set to become only the second Western nation after Britain to start vaccinating against the coronavirus. The first 30,000 doses of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine are set to arrive in the next few days.

The United States could also begin a massive vaccination program next week, with U.S. regulators expected to soon authorize emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine. "We're entering into a very tricky period of time," Health Minister Patty Hajdu told the briefing, citing the start of the Christmas holidays when people are likely to gather.

"We're going to have to be very, very cautious in the next several weeks."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina's Guzman has no plans for 'one shot' fix to peso's problems

Argentinas currency crisis will not be resolved with a one shot fix, Economy Minister Martin Guzman told Reuters, indicating a continued slow decline for the peso rather than a sudden devaluation. As the South American country suffers a bit...

Farmers dealing with diabetes, hypertension; nearly 100 medical camps set up at Singhu border

By Joymala Bagchi Several farmers at Singhu border agitating against the farm laws are dealing with diabetes, blood pressure and pulmonary diseases and a few have been sent to hospitals for medical care.The government has already urged prot...

Former Nepal skipper Paras Khadka tests positive for coronavirus

Former Nepal skipper Paras Khadka has been tested positive for coronavirus and has currently isolated himself. Khadka, who has played ten ODIs and 33 T20Is for Nepal, said he conducted a PCR test on Friday after he lost his smell, and the r...

British stocks drop as prospect of no-deal Brexit grows

London-listed shares ended lower on Friday as investors prepared for Britain to leave the European Union in three weeks without a trade deal, while Rolls-Royce tumbled after it downgraded this years forecast. The blue-chip FTSE 100 shed 0.8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020