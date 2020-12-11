Left Menu
Ahmedabad sees 266 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths; 270 recover

The toll in the district is 2,160, he added.Of the 266 new cases, 258 were from city limits, which also accounted for 259 of the people discharged. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation also announced reduction by 10-20 per cent in treatment charges at 60 private hospitals designated by the civic body as COVID-19 facilities.PTI PJT PD BNM BNM.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-12-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 21:49 IST
Ahmedabad's COVID-19 tally rose by 266 to reach 53,454 on Friday, while eight patients died and 270 people recovered during the day, an official said. The toll in the district is 2,160, he added.

''Of the 266 new cases, 258 were from city limits, which also accounted for 259 of the people discharged. The recovery tally now stands at 48,251,'' the official said. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation also announced reduction by 10-20 per cent in treatment charges at 60 private hospitals designated by the civic body as COVID-19 facilities.

