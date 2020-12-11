Brazil to set aside $4 billion to buy COVID-19 vaccines, says source
Brazil's government is drawing up a presidential decree that will free up 20 billion reais ($4 billion) from its budget to buy COVID-19 vaccines, an official with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday. On Thursday, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello pledged to vaccinate Brazil's entire population against COVID-19 next year.Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 22:06 IST
On Thursday, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello pledged to vaccinate Brazil's entire population against COVID-19 next year. The government has been under pressure from state governors for failing to prepare for mass immunization or secure a diverse enough supply of vaccines. ($1 = 5.0417 reais)
