French new COVID-19 infections up again, but intensive care cases under target

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-12-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 23:20 IST
French new COVID-19 infections up again, but intensive care cases under target

France reported 13,406 new coronavirus infections on Friday, fewer than the 13,750 reported on Thursday but well above the 11,221 reported last Friday, while intensive care cases dropped again and are now well below a government target.

After falling for weeks following the November lockdown, early December's partial easing has led to an increase in infection rates and the daily count has not dropped to the 5,000 set by the government as a precondition for further loosening.

But the number of people in intensive care dropped again by 75 to 2,884 and is now well within the government target level of 2,500 to 3,000, health ministry data showed.

