Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada sees COVID-19 contagion heading into Christmas as first vaccinations loom

Although many of the 10 provinces have already clamped down on businesses and limited gatherings as numbers continue to spike, chief public health officer Theresa Tam said more action was needed to reduce pressure on the healthcare system as hospitalizations soar. "The current daily case count far exceeds the peak of the first wave ...

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 12-12-2020 03:12 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 03:02 IST
Canada sees COVID-19 contagion heading into Christmas as first vaccinations loom
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Canada's second wave of the novel coronavirus is worsening as the holidays approach and some areas are imposing stricter restrictions, authorities said on Friday, with the first vaccinations due next week. Although many of the 10 provinces have already clamped down on businesses and limited gatherings as numbers continue to spike, chief public health officer Theresa Tam said more action was needed to reduce pressure on the healthcare system as hospitalizations soar.

"The current daily case count far exceeds the peak of the first wave ... There is little indication that this upward trajectory will change without further intensifying public health measures," she told reporters. Local authorities should implement "restrictions, closures and control measures" while urging people to cut their interaction with others, she added, saying that without this action, there could be 12,000 new cases per day by January, almost double the current rate.

Tam said that by Dec. 25 the domestic cumulative death toll could be as high as 14,920 and total cases as high as 577,000. Canada has so far reported 13,109 deaths and 442,069 cases. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

Howard Njoo, Tam's deputy, said the second wave was exerting enormous pressure on the healthcare system. In some parts of Canada, "we're on the point of being completely overloaded," he said.

Starting on Monday, the country's most populous province of Ontario will add two regions to its highest lockdown level, urging everyone living there not to leave their homes except for essential reasons like buying groceries or seeing a doctor. Ontario also announced increased health restrictions for five other regions.

The predominantly French-speaking province of Quebec said it was considering further restrictions after already banning holiday gatherings. COVID-19 cases in Quebec have surged to roughly 1,500 to 2,000 per day. VACCINATIONS

Next week, Canada is set to become only the second Western nation after Britain to start vaccinating against the coronavirus. "Vaccinations will help end the pandemic," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters. "But right now, our fight against COVID-19 is far from over."

The first 30,000 doses of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine are set to arrive in the next few days. (For a FACTBOX on Canada's first planned vaccinations, see ) Regulators have received rolling applications for three other experimental vaccines, from Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson.

The Moderna vaccine is farthest along the regulatory path, and Tam said she expects a decision on its possible use "soon." Officials have said they expect to receive 6 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines before the end of March. Each vaccine requires two doses, given about three weeks apart.

The United States could also begin a massive vaccination program next week, with U.S. regulators expected to soon authorize emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine. "These holidays are going to be very difficult," Health Minister Patty Hajdu said, after urging people not to travel and gather during the vacation period.

TRENDING

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, dollar gains as concerns remain over stimulus talks

Global stock indexes eased and the dollar rose on Friday amid continued concerns over the timing of more U.S. economic stimulus.The SP 500 and Nasdaq ended lower, while the Dow closed up slightly. All three indexes registered declines for t...

Canada sees COVID-19 contagion heading into Christmas as first vaccinations loom

Canadas second wave of the novel coronavirus is worsening as the holidays approach and some areas are imposing stricter restrictions, authorities said on Friday, with the first vaccinations due next week. Although many of the 10 provinces h...

Canada to boost carbon price to fight climate change, Ontario premier blasts "green scam"

Canada plans to steadily ramp up its price on carbon as part of a program to fight climate change, the government said on Friday, prompting praise from green groups often critical of Ottawas record. Canada, which has missed every one of its...

FACTBOX-When and how electors in contested states cast their votes for U.S. president

Democrat Joe Bidens journey to the White House is set to cross an important threshold on Monday when the U.S. Electoral College formally picks the winner of Novembers presidential election amid an effort by President Donald Trump to reverse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020