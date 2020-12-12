Army organises medical camp in Kishtwar

Over 1,400 people were treated by a team of Army doctors at a free medical camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Saturday, a defence spokesperson said

A total of 276 domestic animals were also provided check-up during a veterinary camp. The camps were organised by the Army for the residents of Chhatru and Shergwari villages. Among the 1,422 patients treated, 235 were children, according to the spokesperson

They were also provided free medicines and COVID-19 kits were distributed. Assistance was provided for opening bank accounts, and availing pension and insurance schemes, the spokesperson added. PTI TASHMB