Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Delhi records 1,935 fresh cases; positivity rate 2.64 pc

Delhi recorded 1,935 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday with over 73,000 tests being conducted, even as the positivity rate dropped to 2.64 percent, authorities said. The fresh cases came out of 73,413 tests conducted the previous day, including 32,578 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.Forty-seven fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,981, the bulletin said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 18:00 IST
COVID-19: Delhi records 1,935 fresh cases; positivity rate 2.64 pc

Delhi recorded 1,935 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday with over 73,000 tests being conducted, even as the positivity rate dropped to 2.64 percent, authorities said. The positivity rate from December 3 to December 7 had successively dipped to 4.96 percent, 4.78 percent, 4.2 percent, 3.68 percent and 3.15 percent respectively.

However, on December 8 it had risen again to 4.23 percent, falling again to 3.42 percent on December 9 and 2.46 percent on December 10. It had risen to 3.33 percent again on December 11. The fresh cases came out of 73,413 tests conducted the previous day, including 32,578 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Forty-seven fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,981, the bulletin said. The active cases tally on Saturday dropped to 17,373 from 18,676 the previous day.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,05,470..

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj property feud: Siblings throw acid on woman, her 3 kids

Three children in the 5-14 age group and their mother were injured on Saturday in an acid attack allegedly carried out by two siblings over a property dispute in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, police said. The victims were asleep at 5am when the acc...

Police arrest three people after 21 migrants found in Spanish sweat shop

Twenty one migrants have been found hidden in a sweat shop in Spain where they were forced to work long hours in unhygienic conditions for two euros 2.40 per hour, police said on Saturday. Migrant workers were hidden behind large bundles of...

ITF Tennis: Ankita Raina wins doubles title

Indias Ankita Raina and Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia won the doubles title after registering a thrilling win over Slovenias Kaja Juvan and Bolsova Zadoinov of Spain in the ITF womens tennis tournament on Saturday. Ankita and her partner ou...

Maha: Man stabs friend to death over love affair in Nagpur

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his friend to death on Saturday over the latters relationship with a woman acquaintance in Maharashtras Nagpur city, police said. According to the police, the accused Rizwan Khan, a resi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020