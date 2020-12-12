COVID-19: Delhi records 1,935 fresh cases; positivity rate 2.64 pc

Delhi recorded 1,935 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday with over 73,000 tests being conducted, even as the positivity rate dropped to 2.64 percent, authorities said. The positivity rate from December 3 to December 7 had successively dipped to 4.96 percent, 4.78 percent, 4.2 percent, 3.68 percent and 3.15 percent respectively.

However, on December 8 it had risen again to 4.23 percent, falling again to 3.42 percent on December 9 and 2.46 percent on December 10. It had risen to 3.33 percent again on December 11. The fresh cases came out of 73,413 tests conducted the previous day, including 32,578 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Forty-seven fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,981, the bulletin said. The active cases tally on Saturday dropped to 17,373 from 18,676 the previous day.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,05,470..