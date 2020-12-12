Social distancing norms violated during recent agitations in Pondy: Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday voiced concern over the 'violation' of social distancing norms during recent agitations in the union territory. ''The result of the violations would be known in course of time,'' she said in her weekly video message to the people of Puducherry on Covid-19.

She said while the Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions ''are going safe on the Covid-19 front'' as of now, Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, however, had ''witnessed a spike in the number of cases...'' The former IPS officer said that the reasons for the spike were being investigated. The ICMR had also stepped in with its guidelines and already a nodal officer had been appointed in Mahe to take stock of the situation.

Bedi appealed to the residents of Mahe region ''to submit themselves for testing whenever mobile vans visited their areas for random surveys to check the disease from spreading any further in Mahe...'' She alleged that recent agitations in Puducherry (organised by various outfits to protest against the new farm laws during a bandh on December 8) witnessed violation of safety norms like social distancing. She said steps for vaccination for prevention of Covid 19 were gathering momentum.

''We have received guidelines and other terms of adoption of vaccination from the Centre. A nodal officer has also been appointed. All the details of implementation of vaccination would be known soon. Vaccination is the ultimate solution to battle pandemic,'' she added. The Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner A Anbarasu would coordinate with the district Collector and the Health Department on modalities of implementing vaccination in the union territory.

''All details about vaccination would be communicated to the people in course of time,'' she pointed out.