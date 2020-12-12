Campaign on mandatory wearing of face masks to help reduce COVID-19 positivity launched

A campaign to promote mandatory wearing of face masks at places where people gather in large numbers, to help reduce COVID-19 positivity, was launched in the metro on Saturday by Tamil Nadu health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan. Accompanied by a team of officials, he visited Royapuram Shaik Maistry Street and distributed masks to residents and street vendors.

The civic authorities in all zones of Greater Chennai Corporation have been asked to advise residents to wear masks and help the administration reduce COVID-19 positivity, which at present stands at two per cent in Chennai. The awareness campaign targets mostly the nearly 880 low-income neighbourhoods.