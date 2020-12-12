Left Menu
Campaign on mandatory wearing of face masks to help reduce COVID-19 positivity launched

A campaign to promote mandatory wearing of face masks at places where people gather in large numbers, to help reduce COVID-19 positivity, was launched in the metro on Saturday by Tamil Nadu health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan.

12-12-2020
A campaign to promote mandatory wearing of face masks at places where people gather in large numbers, to help reduce COVID-19 positivity, was launched in the metro on Saturday by Tamil Nadu health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan. Accompanied by a team of officials, he visited Royapuram Shaik Maistry Street and distributed masks to residents and street vendors.

The civic authorities in all zones of Greater Chennai Corporation have been asked to advise residents to wear masks and help the administration reduce COVID-19 positivity, which at present stands at two per cent in Chennai. The awareness campaign targets mostly the nearly 880 low-income neighbourhoods.

Latest News

China aims to push wind and solar capacity beyond 1,200 GW by 2030

China will boost its installed capacity of wind and solar power to more than 1,200 gigawatts by 2030, and increase the share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to around 25 during the same period, President Xi Jinping said on...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2125 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Odisha FC and Fc Goa in Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-PRACTICE Explosive Pant, composed Vihari and stylish Gill stake claim as ...

Bihar BJP to launch campaign in support of new farm laws from Sunday

Bihar BJP will launch a 13-day campaign from Sunday in support of the new farm laws and hold meetings with farmers across the state to make the farming community aware of the Centres agriculture reform measures. Addressing a press conferenc...

Riot in Maha village as man held for harassing woman gets bail

Police in Sillod in Maharashtras Aurangabad district had to fire rubber bullets and four revolver rounds to control a mob protesting against bail being given to a man accused of harassing a local woman, an official said on Saturday. The mob...
