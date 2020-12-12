Chhattisgarh: 1,632 COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths; 1,073 recover

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count climbed to 2,55,761 on Saturday after 1,632 people were detected with the infection, while the number of people who have recovered reached 2,34,037, an official said. Sixteen deaths were recorded on Saturday, taking the toll to 3,084, he said.

The official said 99 people were discharged from hospitals and 974 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 18,640 active cases. ''Raipur district reported 253 new cases, taking its total count to 48,916, including 685 deaths. Janjgir-Champa district recorded 225 new cases, Rajnandgaon 110, Durg 103, Bilaspur 99 and Korba 92,'' he said.

Of the 16 deaths, seven took place on Saturday, five on Friday and four earlier, he added. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,55,761, New cases 1,632, Death toll 3,084, Recovered 2,34,037, Active cases 18,640, People tested so far 29,64,567.