Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh: 1,632 COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths; 1,073 recover

Sixteen deaths were recorded on Saturday, taking the toll to 3,084, he said.The official said 99 people were discharged from hospitals and 974 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 18,640 active cases. Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows Positive cases 2,55,761, New cases 1,632, Death toll 3,084, Recovered 2,34,037, Active cases 18,640, People tested so far 29,64,567.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 12-12-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 22:02 IST
Chhattisgarh: 1,632 COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths; 1,073 recover
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count climbed to 2,55,761 on Saturday after 1,632 people were detected with the infection, while the number of people who have recovered reached 2,34,037, an official said. Sixteen deaths were recorded on Saturday, taking the toll to 3,084, he said.

The official said 99 people were discharged from hospitals and 974 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 18,640 active cases. ''Raipur district reported 253 new cases, taking its total count to 48,916, including 685 deaths. Janjgir-Champa district recorded 225 new cases, Rajnandgaon 110, Durg 103, Bilaspur 99 and Korba 92,'' he said.

Of the 16 deaths, seven took place on Saturday, five on Friday and four earlier, he added. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,55,761, New cases 1,632, Death toll 3,084, Recovered 2,34,037, Active cases 18,640, People tested so far 29,64,567.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S Rly allows women passengers to travel sans time restrictions on all days of the week

Chennai, Dec 12 PTI Women passengers would be allowed to travel in suburban trains in the city without any restrictions on all days of the week from December 14, Southern Railway said on Saturday. Southern Railway has been allowing women to...

Hardline Indonesian cleric held over alleged coronavirus lockdown breaches

Indonesian police detained firebrand Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab for questioning on Saturday on suspicion of breaching coronavirus restrictions by staging several mass gatherings since his return from self-exile last month. The controversi...

Opposition parties shedding crocodile tears for farmers: Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday advised farmers to be aware of the vested interests of opposition parties, alleging that they are shedding crocodile tears for them. While interacting with reporters here,...

Officials appeal for low-key programs at Bhima Koregaon

Top district officials on Saturday appealed people to avoid gathering in large numbers at the Bhima Koregaon war memorial on January 1 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Pune Collector Rajesh Deshmukh reviewedthe arrangements for the annu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020