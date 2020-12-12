First U.S. COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrive Monday morning - Gen Perna

The first U.S. COVID-19 vaccine shipments will arrive at 145 locations around the country on Monday morning, U.S. Army General Gus Perna said on Saturday during a press briefing.

The United States authorized the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine on Friday evening. Perna, who is chief operating officer of the government's Operation Warp Speed program, said it would start to ship the vaccine on Sunday.

"Make no mistake, distribution has begun," Perna said.