PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 09:50 IST
Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 3,56,546 while 93,57,464 people have recovered from the disease so far: Union Health Ministry.

EPFO likely to credit 8.5pc interest on EPF for 2019-20 by Dec

Retirement fund body EPFO is likely to credit 8.5 per cent rate of interest for 2019-20 in the employees provident fund EPF accounts of around six crore subscribers in one go by the end of December. Earlier in September this year, the Emplo...

Soccer-Columbus coach Porter hails MVP Zelarayan after MLS Cup triumph

Columbus Crew coach Caleb Porter described midfielder Lucas Zelarayan as unbelievably special after the Argentine was named the 2020 MLS Cups Most Valuable Player MVP for inspiring their 3-0 victory over holders Seattle Sounders in the fina...

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic cuts short test flight; Drug combination improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Bransons Virgin Galactic cuts short test flight from New Mexico spaceportVirgin Galactic Holdings Inc cut short a test flight of its suborbital SpaceShipTwo Unity plane on Saturday, safe...

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

A Chinese space capsule bringing back the first moon rocks in more than four decades has begun its return to Earth. The Change 5 lunar probe left the moons orbit on Sunday morning by activating four engines for about 22 minutes, the China N...
