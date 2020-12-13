Mumbai: Death toll in Lalbaug's cylinder blast-fire rises to 6

The death toll in the cylinder blast-fire incident that occurred in Mumbai's Lalbaug area last week grew to six after a man succumbed to his injuries in a hospital here, a fire brigade official said on Sunday. Vinayak Shinde (57), who was injured in the incident that took place on December 6 in Sarabai building in Ganesh Galli locality, died at the civic-run KEM Hospital on Saturday evening, he said.

''Seven more people injured in the incident are being treated at KEM and Masina Hospital and their condition is critical. Three others have been discharged after recovery,'' the official said. ''In all, 16 people were injured in the incident, of whom six have died so far,'' he added.

The fire, caused by the cylinder blast, took place in a second floor flat in the ground-plus-four building at around 7 am that day and it was doused some 30 minutes later..