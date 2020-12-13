Left Menu
Development News Edition

3,717 new coronavirus cases in Maha; 3,083 recover, 70 die

Nashik city reported 131 new cases, Pune city 294, Pimpri Chinchwad 162 and Nagpur city 276 cases.The number of tests conducted so far in the state is 1,17,02,457, of which 64,121 were done on Sunday, it said. Maharashtras coronavirus figures are as follows Positive 18,80,416, death toll 48,209 recoveries 17,57,005 active cases 74,104 and tests conducted so far 1,17,02,457.PTI MR NP NP.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 18:47 IST
3,717 new coronavirus cases in Maha; 3,083 recover, 70 die

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Sunday increased to 18,80,416 with the addition of 3,717 cases, the state health department said. The virus claimed the lives of 70 patients, which pushed the fatality count in the state to 48,209, it said.

A total of 3,083 patients were discharged after recuperating. This took the state's recovery count to 17,57,005, the department said in a statement. Maharashtra's recovery rate is now 93.44 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.56 per cent.

There are 74,104 active cases in the state at present. In Mumbai city, 606 cases and 12 deaths were reported during the day. With this, its case count increased to 2,90,636 and death toll to 10,977.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai city and its satellite townships, 1,161 new infection cases and 15 deaths were reported, taking the region's overall caseload to 6,48,922 and fatality count to 18,725. Nashik city reported 131 new cases, Pune city 294, Pimpri Chinchwad 162 and Nagpur city 276 cases.

The number of tests conducted so far in the state is 1,17,02,457, of which 64,121 were done on Sunday, it said. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive 18,80,416,; death toll 48,209; recoveries 17,57,005; active cases 74,104 and tests conducted so far 1,17,02,457.

PTI MR NP NP.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FDA chief defends process for approving COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn defended the FDAs process for approving Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday and denied claims by President Donald Trump that the vaccine could have been available a week sooner.We d...

U.S. expects to have immunized 100 million against COVID-19 by end of Q1 2021- Slaoui

The United States expects to have immunized 100 million people with the coronavirus vaccine by the end of the first quarter of 2021, the chief U.S. adviser for efforts on COVID-19 vaccines said on Sunday.We would have immunized 100 million ...

COVID-19: Number of people discharged nears 1 lakh in Nashik

The COVID-19 tally of Nashikincreased by 221 on Sunday to reach 1,05,335, while sixpatients died and 179 recovered during the day, an officialsaidThe toll in the district now stands at 1,864,including 933 in Nashik municipal corporation lim...

BJP dumps BPF, partners with UPPL,GSP to form Bodoland

Territorial CouncilPM,Shah congratulate With detail, combining related stories Guwahati, Dec 13 PTI The BJP on Sunday decided to dump its alliance partner Bodo Peoples Front BPF to join hands with the United Peoples Party Liberal UPPL and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020