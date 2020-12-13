3,717 new coronavirus cases in Maha; 3,083 recover, 70 die

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Sunday increased to 18,80,416 with the addition of 3,717 cases, the state health department said. The virus claimed the lives of 70 patients, which pushed the fatality count in the state to 48,209, it said.

A total of 3,083 patients were discharged after recuperating. This took the state's recovery count to 17,57,005, the department said in a statement. Maharashtra's recovery rate is now 93.44 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.56 per cent.

There are 74,104 active cases in the state at present. In Mumbai city, 606 cases and 12 deaths were reported during the day. With this, its case count increased to 2,90,636 and death toll to 10,977.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai city and its satellite townships, 1,161 new infection cases and 15 deaths were reported, taking the region's overall caseload to 6,48,922 and fatality count to 18,725. Nashik city reported 131 new cases, Pune city 294, Pimpri Chinchwad 162 and Nagpur city 276 cases.

The number of tests conducted so far in the state is 1,17,02,457, of which 64,121 were done on Sunday, it said. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive 18,80,416,; death toll 48,209; recoveries 17,57,005; active cases 74,104 and tests conducted so far 1,17,02,457.

