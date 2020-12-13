Gautam Buddh Nagar records 49 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate surges past 96 pc

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 49 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday that pushed the infection tally to 24,089, official data showed. Active cases in the district came down to 850 from 893 the previous day, while the recovery rate crossed the 96 per cent-mark for the first time, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fifth highest in the state. On the bright side, 94 more patients got discharged during the period, taking the overall recoveries to 23,154, the fifth highest in the state. Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 85 and a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 96.11 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 19,729 from 20,091 on Saturday while the overall recoveries reached 5,37,755 and the death toll climbed to 8,072 on Sunday, the data showed..