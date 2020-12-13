Italy's daily COVID-19 death toll falls to 484

... ...
Two Pakistani terrorists were killed and their local associate was captured on Sunday during a gunfight with security forces in the higher reaches of Surankote in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, officials said. The terrorists are believ...
The first doses of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Canada later on Sunday, with more of the initial batch of 30,000 coming on Monday, the official in charge of Canadas vaccine rollout told the CBC.Canada is expected to approve t...
A day ahead of the final phase of local body polls in Kerala, the opposition UDF and the BJP on Sunday moved the State ElectionCommission against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayans announcement of free COVID- 19 vaccine, contending it violate...
A pipeline carrying crude oil to Irans second largest refinery ruptured and burst into flames on Sunday, but the spillage and the blaze were brought under control, Iranian news agencies reported. The volume of the fire was not large...The f...