Bihar reports 500 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Bihar's COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,43,247 as 500 more people tested positive for the disease, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,321, a health department bulletin said on Sunday. At least 548 people were cured of the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,36,737, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 97.32 per cent. Two new fatalities were reported from Patna and one each from Vaishali and Munger.

Patna reported the highest number of new cases at 177, followed by Muzaffarpur (22), Saharsa (21), Gaya (20), Purnea (19) and Supaul (18). Bihar now has 5,189 active cases, the bulletin said.

The state has so far tested 1.62 crore samples for COVID-19, including 1,20,503 in the past 24 hours, it added. PTI AR BDC BDC