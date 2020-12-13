Left Menu
Moody's says Pfizer's U.S. COVID-19 vaccine authorization is credit positive

Rating agency Moody's Investors Service said on Sunday that Pfizer Inc's U.S. COVID-19 vaccine authorization is credit positive. "The approval is credit positive because of incremental profit and cash flow from sales of the vaccine," Moody's said https://bit.ly/2Lx7CeW. U.S. regulators late on Friday authorized emergency use of the vaccine, following similar moves by the UK and Canada.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 23:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Rating agency Moody's Investors Service said on Sunday that Pfizer Inc's U.S. COVID-19 vaccine authorization is credit positive. "The approval is credit positive because of incremental profit and cash flow from sales of the vaccine," Moody's said https://bit.ly/2Lx7CeW. "The revenue and profit opportunities for Pfizer are significant because it has priced the vaccine at a profit."

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in a large clinical trial was 95% effective in preventing illness. U.S. regulators late on Friday authorized emergency use of the vaccine, following similar moves by the UK and Canada.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

