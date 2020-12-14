Left Menu
Development News Edition

Water, hygiene woes at health facilities putting lives at risk: UN report

Lack of basic water and sanitation services at health facilities has put about 1.8 billion health workers and patients at higher risk of COVID-19 and other diseases, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) and UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have said.

UN News | Updated: 14-12-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 14:47 IST
Water, hygiene woes at health facilities putting lives at risk: UN report
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixnio

In a new report, released on Monday, the two agencies also warned that an alarming number of health care facilities do not have access to hand hygiene or segregate waste safely.

"Working in a health care facility without water, sanitation and hygiene is akin to sending nurses and doctors to work without personal protective equipment" said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

"Water supply, sanitation and hygiene in health care facilities are fundamental to stopping COVID-19. But there are still major gaps to overcome, particularly in least developed countries."

In least developed countries (LDCs), 1 in 2 health care facilities do not have basic drinking water, 1 in 4 lack hand hygiene facilities at points of care, and 3 in 5 do not have basic sanitation services, according to the report.

'Disparities impossible to ignore'

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said that while such vulnerabilities within health systems existed before the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 "made these disparities impossible to ignore".

"As we reimagine and shape a post-COVID world, making sure we are sending children and mothers to places of care equipped with adequate water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services is not merely something we can and should do. It is an absolute must," she stressed.

The WASH services are especially important for vulnerable populations, including pregnant mothers, newborns and children, protecting them from a range of life-threatening conditions.

The report, Fundamentals first: Universal water, sanitation, and hygiene services in health care facilities for safe, quality care, is based on statistics from 165 countries with surveys representing some 760,000 facilities.

Improving hygiene, a 'best buy'

According to preliminary estimates, it would cost about $1 per capita to enable all 47 LDCs to establish basic water service in health facilities. On average, $0.20 per capita would be needed each year to operate and maintain the services.

The report found that immediate, incremental investments in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) have big returns: improving hygiene in health care facilities is a "best buy" for tackling antimicrobial resistance.

"It reduces health care costs because it reduces health-care associated infections (which are costly to treat). It saves time as health workers do not have to search for water for hand hygiene. Better hygiene also increases uptake of services," said WHO and UNICEF.

This all adds up to a return of $1.5 for every dollar invested, the agencies added.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

10 years on, missing boy re-united with family by DARPAN

A boy, who had gone missing from his house in 2010, has been traced with the help of the face recognition tool -- DARPAN -- and re-united with his family. The boy from Madhya Pradesh was found at a childrens home in Howrah, West Bengal, a p...

We knew Fulham would make it difficult and they did that: Henderson

Liverpools Jordan Henderson said his side needs to shift focus onto the next game and just got to keep going after being held to a draw by Fulham. Liverpool witnessed a 1-1 draw against Fulham in the Premier League here on Sunday. Another b...

Ex-diplomats slam Canada, say encouraged by its 'support', protesting farmers hardened stance

Slamming Canadian premier Justin Trudeaus statement on the ongoing farmers protest in India as uncalled for, disconnected with ground realities and served merely to fan the flames, a group of former Indian diplomats claimed on Monday that C...

Sub-committee of eminent engineers constituted to review foundation design of Ram Temple

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir Construction Committee has constituted a sub committee of eminent engineers in the relevant field for review and reccomendations on the foundation design for Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir at Ayodhya, informed Shri Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020