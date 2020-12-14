Left Menu
Noida: One more COVID-19 death, 89 new cases

On the brighter side, 111 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 23,265, the fifth highest in the state.Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 86 and a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-12-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 17:12 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 that pushed the district's death toll to 86 on Monday, while its infection tally surged to 24,180 with 89 new cases, official data showed. Active cases in the district came down to 829 from 850 the previous day, while the recovery rate reached 96.21 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fifth highest in the state. On the brighter side, 111 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 23,265, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 86 and a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 96.21 per cent, the statistics showed. Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 18,918 from 19,729 on Sunday while the overall recoveries reached 5,39,727 and the death toll climbed to 8,083 on Monday, the data showed.

