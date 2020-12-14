Two more test COVID-19 positive in Dharavi; active cases at 13

Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi reported two new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its tally to 3,756, according to a senior BMC official. On Sunday, four new coronavirus patients were found in the area.

The official said 3,431 patients have already recovered from the infection in Dharavi and discharged from hospitals. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stopped sharing COVID-19 deaths from the slum-dominated area.

He said the densely populated locality, once a COVID- 19 hotspot, now has 13 active cases. Spread across 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi has a population of more than 6.5 lakh.