Moderna expects European approval for COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 12

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-12-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 19:17 IST
Moderna expects the European Union to approve its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in mid-January and is ready to start distribution immediately afterwards, the head of its European division told German daily Stuttgarter Zeitung.

"We expect approval for the EU and thus for Germany on Jan. 12," Dan Staner was quoted as saying on Monday. "As soon as we have received the approval, we can deliver."

