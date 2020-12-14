Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toronto hospital to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday - official

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 14-12-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 19:46 IST
Toronto hospital to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday - official

Toronto's University Health Network hospital will begin COVID-19 vaccinations with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Monday, the official in charge of the vaccine rollout in the province of Ontario said.

"The number of vaccinations that will take place today are probably pretty small," retired general Rick Hillier, who is in charge of Ontario's vaccine rollout, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

Vaccines have arrived at the Toronto's University Health Network hospital and a "small number" will receive the shots, he added.

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Largest vaccination campaign in US history gets underway

The biggest vaccination drive in American history got underway on Monday as health care workers started receiving COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, providing a glimpse of hope as the nation nears the grim...

New Zealand, Britain ease rules on blood donations by gay men

New Zealand and Britain became on Monday the latest countries to ease rules on blood donations by gay and bisexual men, as supply concerns caused by COVID-19 increase scrutiny of AIDS pandemic-era restrictions that LGBT rights advocates sa...

Reduce stamp duty to boost real estate demand: NAREDCO urges UP CM

The Uttar Pradesh unit of apex realtors body NAREDCO on Monday urged states chief minister Yogi Adityanath to reduce stamp duty to boost demand in the real estate sector, which has come to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nati...

Indian forces fought PLA with utmost bravery; forced them to go back: Rajnath on Ladakh standoff, "capable to take any challenge"

As the military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh persisted, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday Indias armed forces had stood up to the unprovoked aggression along the Line of Actual ControlLAC and fought the PLA with utmost ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020