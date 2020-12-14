Ahmedabad sees 247 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths; 238 recover

Ahmedabad added 247 cases to its COVID-19 tally on Tuesday, the highest for the day for any district in Gujarat, while seven people died and 238 recovered, an official said. The overall count of the infection is now 54,208, which includes 2,180 deaths, while 49,025 people have been discharged so far, he added.

''In Ahmedabad city, as against 237 new cases being reported, 229 people recovered. In the rural part of the district, it was 10 and nine respectively,'' he said. Bed occupancy rate in the city's COVID-19 designated private hospitals dropped significantly to 40.2 per cent, indicating an improvement in outbreak situation here, officials pointed out.

''Of the 3,775 beds available in 107 private hospitals, 1,517 were occupied, with 133 beds occupied in ICUs with ventilators and 132 vacant. In the city's private COVID care centres, only seven beds out of 318 are occupied,'' said the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association. An AMC official said the city's north-west zone had 484 active cases, followed by west zone with 455, and south- west zone with 405.

The number of micro containment areas in the city stood at 72, down from 87 a day earlier..