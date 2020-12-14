Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand, Britain ease rules on blood donations by gay men

New Zealand's government cut the celibacy period for gay and bisexual men to give blood from a year to three months, regardless of whether or not they had used condoms, the New Zealand Blood Service said on its website on Monday. In Britain, which had a three-month deferral period, a behaviour-based policy will be used from mid-2021, meaning anyone - gay or straight - who has had anal sex with multiple partners or a new partner will not be able to donate blood.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 21:38 IST
New Zealand, Britain ease rules on blood donations by gay men

(Adds new British rules to take effect mid-2021) By Rachel Savage

LONDON, Dec 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - New Zealand and Britain became on Monday the latest countries to ease rules on blood donations by gay and bisexual men, as supply concerns caused by COVID-19 increase scrutiny of AIDS pandemic-era restrictions that LGBT+ rights advocates say are homophobic. New Zealand's government cut the celibacy period for gay and bisexual men to give blood from a year to three months, regardless of whether or not they had used condoms, the New Zealand Blood Service said on its website on Monday.

In Britain, which had a three-month deferral period, a behaviour-based policy will be used from mid-2021, meaning anyone - gay or straight - who has had anal sex with multiple partners or a new partner will not be able to donate blood. The change means men in long-term gay monogamous relationships will be eligible to donate blood without any waiting period from "summer 2021", a statement on a government website said on Monday. https://www.blood.co.uk/news-and-campaigns/news-and-statements/fair-steering-group/

A spokeswoman for England's state blood donation service said she could not give an exact date for the implementation. "It's groundbreaking. It's a fundamental shift away from stereotyping sexuality to assessing individual risks," said Ethan Spibey, the founder of campaign group Freedom to Donate, which worked with the government on the new policy.

Restrictions on gay men donating blood, imposed by many countries at the height of the HIV/AIDS pandemic in the 1980s, have faced renewed scrutiny this year amid concerns about maintaining supplies of blood during the coronavirus crisis. Lockdowns have made it harder for potential donors to access donation centres.

The United States reduced its waiting period for gay and bi men from a year to three months in April. Australia said it would follow suit the same month, although the change will not apply until Jan. 31 2021. LGBT+ campaigners criticised both countries, however, saying the policies continued to discriminate against gay and bi men.

Some activists levelled similar criticism against the new British policy because of its focus on anal sex, which is most commonly associated with gay and bisexual sex. "We still are not at a point where the sex gay men have and the sex straight people have is equal," said Ash Kotak, a playwright who is campaigning for a London AIDS memorial. "The policy decision is guided by homophobia and fear."

However, Michael Brady, medical director at the HIV charity Terrence Higgins Trust and national LGBT health advisor for England's state health service, said the "anal sex deferral makes sense" based on the available medical evidence. "Anal sex as an act, irrespective of whether you're gay or straight, is associated with a greater risk of transmission of blood-borne viruses like HIV," Brady, who sat on an advisory committee that recommended the new policy, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Since 2001, Italy has had a risk-based policy that does not consider the type of sex, which has not led to the blood supply being increasingly compromised by HIV infections, researchers at Italy's National Institute of Health said in a 2013 study.

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 491 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, 12,030 new cases

Italy reported 491 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 484 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections declined to 12,030 from 17,938. There were 103,584 swabs carried out in the past day, down...

Amid protests over agri laws, PM to meet farmers in Kutch

Amid the ongoing protest by farmers on Delhi borders against the Centres new agri laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet members of the farming community, including Sikh cultivators in Gujarat, during a visit to Kutch district on Tues...

MP may get relief from intermittent drizzle on Dec 15: IMD

Madhya Pradesh might get a breather on Tuesday from the intermittent drizzle being experienced over the past few days as a trough line from the Arabian Sea to the state is expected to weaken in the next 24 hours, an IMD official said on Mon...

Congo President Tshisekedi says most lawmakers back his vision

Congo President Felix Tshisekedi said on Monday he believed he had the cross-party support needed to push through his plans for a new government, after ending an awkward coalition with his predecessor Joseph Kabila to seek a new majority in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020