MP sees 1,058 new COVID-19 cases, 1,084 recoveries; 8 die

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 1,058 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 2,24,636, health officials said. Three people died in Indore, two in Bhopal and one each in Khargone, Mandsaur and Mandla to take the toll to 3,412.

Officials said 1,084 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,08,421. ''Of the new cases, Indore accounted for 402 and Bhopal 203. The number of cases in Indore rose to 49,099, including 814 deaths, It now has 4,568 active cases. Bhopal's tally is 36,110 with 543 fatalities. It has 3,206 active cases,'' an official said.

The number of samples tested rose by 26,831 on Monday to reach over 41.65 lakh. Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,24,636, new cases 1,058, deaths 3,412, recovered 2,08,421, active cases 12,803, number of people tested so far 41,65,575.

