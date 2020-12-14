Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO says authorities investigating new COVID-19 variant in England

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 14-12-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 22:29 IST
WHO says authorities investigating new COVID-19 variant in England
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization is aware of a new variant of COVID-19 that has emerged in Britain, but there is no evidence the strain behaves differently to existing types of the virus, it said on Monday.

"We are aware of this genetic variant reported in 1,000 individuals in England," the WHO's top emergencies expert Mike Ryan told a news briefing in Geneva. "Authorities are looking at its significance. We have seen many variants, this virus evolves and changes over time."

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boys escaped through forest after gunmen abducted their friends at Nigeria school

Usama Aminu was one of the lucky ones. He managed to escape when gunman abducted more than 300 pupils from his school in northwestern Nigeria. When I decided to run they brought a knife to slaughter me but I ran away quickly, he said, sitti...

Sudan says U.S. has committed to providing wheat over four years

Sudans acting finance minister said on Monday that the United States had committed to providing support for wheat and other commodities over four years as well as for debt relief, as it removed Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terro...

U.S. lawmakers urge Trump administration to extension tariff exclusions for PPE

A bipartisan group of 75 lawmakers is urging the Trump administration to extend exclusions from import tariffs on medical products imported from China, including face masks, hand sanitizing wipes and examination gloves, that expire on Dec. ...

J-K: Panel constituted for setting up OSCs for protection of women from sexual abuse

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday constituted a committee to finalise arrangements for implementation of guidelines to set up one stop centres OSCs in every district for prevention and protection of women from sexual abuse at p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020