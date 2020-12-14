Mumbai adds 477 new COVID-19 cases; seven die

Left Menu
With seven deaths, the second lowest in a day this month, the cumulative toll went up to 10,988, it said.Earlier, Mumbai recorded 409 new cases on November 16, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said. After a reconciliation process on the ICMR portal 3,803 duplicate cases were removed from the progressive cases, the BMC said.The number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the city so far reached 21 lakh.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 22:58 IST
Mumbai on Monday recorded 477 fresh COVID-19 cases, the second lowest rise in a day after almost a month, taking the count of infections to 2,87,303, the city civic body said. With seven deaths, the second lowest in a day this month, the cumulative toll went up to 10,988, it said.

Earlier, Mumbai recorded 409 new cases on November 16, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. ''After a reconciliation process on the ICMR portal 3,803 duplicate cases were removed from the progressive cases,'' the BMC said.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the city so far reached 21 lakh. The number of recoveries went up to 2,66,695 with 533 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the day.

The average doubling rate of cases in Mumbai now stands at 327 days, while the average growth rate of the new cases is 0.21 per cent. The number of active cases has once again fallen below 10,000 to 9,008, after the removal of 3,586 duplicate cases from the list by the ICMR.

