Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID-19 relief, spending bill -Pelosi spokesman

Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID-19 relief, spending bill -Pelosi spokesmanReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2020 05:21 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 05:21 IST
Democratic U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed a massive government spending bill meant to avert a government shutdown and a fresh round of COVID-19 relief on Monday, a Pelosi spokesman said.
Pelosi reiterated Democratic concerns about liability provisions in the COVID-19 relief bill, and told Mnuchin that remaining unresolved items in the spending bill could be resolved easily, Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill wrote on Twitter.
"Recognizing the need to advance a final agreement on both matters together and quickly this week, the Speaker and the Secretary discussed the urgency of the committees finishing their work as soon as possible," Hammill said.
