Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID-19 relief, spending bill -Pelosi spokesman

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2020 05:21 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 05:21 IST
Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID-19 relief, spending bill -Pelosi spokesman

Democratic U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed a massive government spending bill meant to avert a government shutdown and a fresh round of COVID-19 relief on Monday, a Pelosi spokesman said.

Pelosi reiterated Democratic concerns about liability provisions in the COVID-19 relief bill, and told Mnuchin that remaining unresolved items in the spending bill could be resolved easily, Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill wrote on Twitter.

"Recognizing the need to advance a final agreement on both matters together and quickly this week, the Speaker and the Secretary discussed the urgency of the committees finishing their work as soon as possible," Hammill said.

TRENDING

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Trial fails of ruxolitinib in COVID-19 complications- Novartis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

Facebook, Twitter and TikTok face fines of up to 10 of turnover if they fail to remove and limit the spread of illegal content under laws proposed by Britain on Tuesday. Tech platforms will also need to do more to protect children from bein...

COVID-19 prevalence rose in London even as lockdown cut English cases, study finds

COVID-19 cases rose in London during the last weeks of a national lockdown even as prevalence in England as a whole fell, a study said on Tuesday, adding that a planned relaxation of rules over Christmas posed risks. London will move into E...

Third of world's people get no state aid during pandemic - Oxfam

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Dec 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - More than a third of the worlds population - some 2.7 billion people - has not received government aid during the coronavirus pandemic, Oxfam said on Tuesday, with gaping dif...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks dip as investors curb vaccine enthusiasm

Asian stocks came under pressure on Tuesday following a mixed Wall Street session, as concerns about increasing COVID-19 deaths, infections and lockdowns overshadowed optimism about the start of coronavirus vaccinations.Australian SPASX 200...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020