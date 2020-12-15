Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy needs new restrictions to avoid third, devastating COVID-19 wave -PM to paper

Italy's government will need to impose new restrictions during the holiday season to rein in contagion and avoid a third, devastating wave of the coronavirus, the prime minister said in an interview published on Tuesday. "Further, new restrictions are now needed ...

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 15-12-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 12:08 IST
Italy needs new restrictions to avoid third, devastating COVID-19 wave -PM to paper
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

Italy's government will need to impose new restrictions during the holiday season to rein in contagion and avoid a third, devastating wave of the coronavirus, the prime minister said in an interview published on Tuesday. "Further, new restrictions are now needed ... we must avert at all costs a third wave, because this would be devastating, also from the point of view of the loss of lives," Giuseppe Conte told La Stampa.

Conte's coalition government is considering more stringent nationwide rules for the Christmas and New Year holidays after crowds flocked to city centres over the weekend just after Rome had relaxed some restrictions put in place last month. Italy is the European nation with the worst death toll, with more than 65,000 people dying since the outbreak in February.

Conte said a vaccination campaign would have to target some 10 million to 15 million people in order to "have an effective impact on immunity", and that such a goal would be reached by the end of the spring or before the summer at the latest.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India look more settled than Australia going into 1st Test, feels Isa Guha

Former England womens speedster-turned-analyst Isa Guha feels that Indian team going into the first Test looks way more settled compared to the Australian side which is still searching for its ideal opening combination. Isa, a veteran of 11...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Lakers emerge victorious in turbulent seasonLeBron James and the Lakers overcame the death of Kobe Bryant, widespread social unrest and the isolation of the Orlando bubble to emerge vict...

Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

Guar seed prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 12 to Rs 3,940 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for Decem...

Centres assures SC it will consider granting break to doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty as suggested by top court.

Centres assures SC it will consider granting break to doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty as suggested by top court....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020