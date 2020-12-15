Left Menu
Delhi recorded 1,617 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with over 85,000 tests conducted while the positivity rate dropped to 1.9 per cent, authorities said. Forty-one fatalities were recorded on Tuesday, pushing the toll in the national capital to 10,115, the bulletin said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 19:42 IST
COVID-19: Delhi records 1,617 new cases; positivity rate slips to below 2 pc

Delhi recorded 1,617 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with over 85,000 tests conducted while the positivity rate dropped to 1.9 per cent, authorities said. The death toll rose to 10,115 with 41 more fatalities, they said.

The positivity rate between December 3-7 had successively dipped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent an 3.15 per cent respectively. However, on December 8 it had risen to 4.23 per cent, falling again to 3.42 per cent on December 9 and 2.46 per cent on December 10. It had risen to 3.33 per cent on December 11 and fell to 2.64 per cent on December 12, and rose marginally again to 2.74 on December 13, and fell to 2.15 per cent on December 14. These 1,617 fresh cases came out of 85,105 tests conducted the previous day, including 42,056 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. Forty-one fatalities were recorded on Tuesday, pushing the toll in the national capital to 10,115, the bulletin said. The active cases tally on Tuesday dropped to 14,480 from 15,247 the previous day. The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,10,447.

