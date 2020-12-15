3 more COVID-19 deaths in Meghalaya, 141 new cases detected

Three persons infected with COVID-19 have died in Meghalaya in the past two days, taking the total number of coronavirus deaths in the northeastern state to 131, a senior health official said on Tuesday. Another 141 people have tested positive for the virus in the state, pushing the coronavirus tally to over 13,000, Health Services director Aman War said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 690, he said. As many as 128 patients have been cured of the disease, increasing the recovery tally to 12,186 in the state, the official said.

So far, over 2.69 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Meghalaya..