Maha sees 3,442 new COVID-19 cases, 4,395 recoveries; 70 die

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,442 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,86,807, the state health department said. With 70 more persons succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative toll mounted to 48,339.

A total of 4,395 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 17,66,010, an official said, adding that the state has so far conducted 1,18,06,808 tests. Maharashtra is now left with 71,356 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 521 new cases, taking its caseload to 2,91,634, while its death toll rose by seven to 10,991, the official said..