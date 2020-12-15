Gujarat reports 1,110 COVID-19 cases, 1,236 recoveries; 11 die

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,29,913 on Tuesday with the addition of 1,110 new cases, the state health department said. Eleven fresh fatalities pushed the state's COVID-19 death toll to 4,193, it said.

The number of recovered cases increased to 2,12,839 with 1,236 more patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the department said in a release. With this, the coronavirus recovery rate in Gujarat improved to 92.57 per cent.

There are now 12,881 active cases, of which the condition of 61 patients is critical, said the department. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,29,913, new cases 1,110, deaths 4,193, active cases 12,881, people tested so far 87,80,266.