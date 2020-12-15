Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat reports 1,110 COVID-19 cases, 1,236 recoveries; 11 die

Gujarats COVID-19 tally increased to 2,29,913 on Tuesday with the addition of 1,110 new cases, the state health department said. With this, the coronavirus recovery rate in Gujarat improved to 92.57 per cent.There are now 12,881 active cases, of which the condition of 61 patients is critical, said the department.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-12-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 20:22 IST
Gujarat reports 1,110 COVID-19 cases, 1,236 recoveries; 11 die

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,29,913 on Tuesday with the addition of 1,110 new cases, the state health department said. Eleven fresh fatalities pushed the state's COVID-19 death toll to 4,193, it said.

The number of recovered cases increased to 2,12,839 with 1,236 more patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the department said in a release. With this, the coronavirus recovery rate in Gujarat improved to 92.57 per cent.

There are now 12,881 active cases, of which the condition of 61 patients is critical, said the department. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,29,913, new cases 1,110, deaths 4,193, active cases 12,881, people tested so far 87,80,266.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bareilly-based IVRI develops kit to test meat for adulteration

The Bareilly-based Indian Veterinary Research Institute IVRI has developed a kit that can detect the presence of beef or pork in a meat sample, according to senior scientists. The Food Animal Species Identification Kit has been developed by...

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

Facebook, Twitter and Chinese-owned TikTok face fines of up to 10 of turnover if they fail to remove and limit the spread of illegal content such as child sexual abuse and terrorist material under laws proposed by Britain on Tuesday. Tech p...

U.S. investigation report hits SEB, Swedbank and Danske Bank shares

The Department of Justice DOJ and FBI are investigating SEB, Swedbank and Danske Bank over possible breaches of U.S. anti-money laundering regulations, Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri reported on Tuesday, sending their shares lower.Sweden...

Army colonel accused of raping friend's wife arrested

An Army colonel accused of raping his civilian friends wife of Russian origin after intoxicating her husband at the Officers Mess in Cantonment area was arrested on Tuesday. Col Neeraj Gahlot was arrested while trying to flee to an unknown ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020