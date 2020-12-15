UK reports 18,450 new cases of COVID-19, 506 deaths

Left Menu
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-12-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 21:53 IST
Britain reported 18,450 new cases of COVID 19 on Tuesday, alongside 506 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

