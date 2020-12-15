Left Menu
Development News Edition

DCGI seeking more data for granting emergency use authorisation won't impact timeline for vaccine roll-out: Govt

The applications of Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute and Pfizer seeking emergency use authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccines are being examined, the Centre said on Tuesday asserting that drug regulator DCGI seeking more data from these companies will not impact the vaccine-roll out timeline.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 22:04 IST
DCGI seeking more data for granting emergency use authorisation won't impact timeline for vaccine roll-out: Govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The applications of Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute and Pfizer seeking emergency use authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccines are being examined, the Centre said on Tuesday asserting that drug regulator DCGI seeking more data from these companies will not impact the vaccine-roll out timeline. These applications filed with the Drugs Controller General of India are being examined by the subject expert committee on COVID-19 of CDSCO for emergency use authorisation, NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul said.

''This situation was factored-in from before as it is emergency use authorisation. There should be more than reasonable satisfaction about the safety, immunogenicity and effectiveness of the vaccine,'' he told reporters when asked about DCGI seeking more information from the companies for grant of emergency use authorisation to their vaccines. ''The applications are being examined on scientific basis, using the frameworks that are scientific, frameworks that are globally aligned and ensuring that the vaccine is safe, immunogenic adequately and effective in reducing the incidence of COVID-19 disease in people. This independent process is going on. ''I would like to note that when we talk about these processes, it is not one individual or three people. These are people who are scientists, epidemiologists, clinicians, scientists, pharamocologists, biologists. They take the decision based on science,'' Paul said.

Speaking about adverse event following immunisation (AEFI), Paul said whenever a new medicine or vaccine is introduced in the country, there is a phase 4 stage of clinical trial which is also known as post-marketing surveillance. The vaccine manufacturers during this phase monitor and track the effects of the vaccine systematically after it has been passed. ''If a vaccine or two comes after obtaining emergency use authorisation, you should have complete faith on the fact that the vaccine is scientifically proven, matches global standards, safe and effective,'' he said. Replying to a query about AEFI for COVID-19 vaccine, Paul informed, ''This is an adult vaccine. Our AEFI system was targeted to children and women and those vaccinations take place in a certain way, starting with hospitals and then into the communities. But when we deal with adults, certain practical aspects have to be tackled. ''Secondly, these vaccinations are in multiple new platforms that bring in complexity. Further, if emergency use authorisation is given, it calls for more responsibility. Lastly, there are always new aspects, side-effects, situations that have to be kept in mind. Above all, a large number of beneficiaries and target-groups are to be tackled over a short period of time in a mission-mode,'' he said. ''Therefore, there is a need to build on the standard principles of AEFI and make it specific to the fuller dimension of the requirements of this particular set of vaccines.'' On vaccine development, Paul said, this week, the DCGI has granted clearance for conduct of the phase 1 and 2 human clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd in collaboration with HDT, USA.

''Important part of this vaccine is unlike Pfizer's vaccine or others, this vaccine, if it comes into existence, will be maintainable at a normal cold chain conditions in a normal fridge. This is a big thing,'' he said. He said at this point, six vaccines are undergoing clinical trials in India. These are one developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR; second by Zydus Cadila; third one by Gennova; Oxford vaccine, trial of which is conducted by Serum Institute of India; Sputnik V vaccine which is being manufactured by Dr Reddy's Lab, Hyderabad in collaboration with Russia's Gamaleya National Centre; and the sixth one manufactured by Biological E Ltd, Hyderabad, in collaboration with MIT, USA.Biological E.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google discontinues Google Home Max

Tech giant Google has discontinued manufacturing the Google Home Max, its the companys smart speaker designed with high-quality sound in mind. According to The Verge, the company has told the outlet that Google Home Max has sold out of the ...

Raj CM expresses concern over mobiles being seized from jail inmates

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed deep concern over incidents of mobile phones and other illegal items being seized from inmates lodged in the states jails, an official said on Monday. In a video conference to review the s...

Raina to play for UP in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is all set to play for his home state Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, scheduled to take place in January next year. Raina announced his retirement from international cricket i...

New approach can improve COVID-19 predictions worldwide

Methods currently used for predicting the development of COVID-19 and other pandemics fail to report precisely on the best and worst-case scenarios. Newly developed prediction method for epidemics, published in Nature Physics, solve this pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020