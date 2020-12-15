Left Menu
Development News Edition

Europe set to approve COVID-19 vaccine in Christmas week

EMA said its expert meeting was brought forward after the companies had provided more data, as requested, and the EU Commission would fast-track its procedures to rule on approval "within days". Germany should start giving coronavirus shots 24 to 72 hours after the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine gets EU approval and could begin as soon as Christmas, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-12-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 23:15 IST
Europe set to approve COVID-19 vaccine in Christmas week
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Europeans are set to start getting coronavirus vaccines before the new year after the regional drug regulator accelerated its approval process following the launch of immunization campaigns in the United States and Britain. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said an expert panel would convene on Monday Dec. 21 to evaluate the vaccine made by U.S. company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. It had previously said the meeting could be as late as Dec 29.

While EMA's mandate is to issue recommendations on new medical treatments, the European Commission has the final say on approval and typically follows EMA's advice. EMA said its expert meeting was brought forward after the companies had provided more data, as requested, and the EU Commission would fast-track its procedures to rule on approval "within days".

Germany should start giving coronavirus shots 24 to 72 hours after the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine gets EU approval and could begin as soon as Christmas, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed those sentiments by saying on Twitter "(It is) Likely that the first Europeans will be vaccinated before end 2020."

Germany, France, Italy, and five other European states will coordinate the start of their vaccination campaigns, the countries' health ministers said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The countries will promote "the coordination of the launch of the vaccination campaigns" and will rapidly share information on how it is proceeding, said the statement, released by Italy.

The statement was also signed by the health ministers of Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, and EU neighbor Switzerland.

TOUGH CHRISTMAS

Rising infection rates and tighter lockdown measures in many European nations have added to the pressure on the EMA to act as quickly as possible and cast a shadow over the Christmas celebrations. The EMA added any approval would come with a safety monitoring plan, manufacturing controls, an investigation plan for use in children, and binding obligations by the manufacturers to provide more efficacy and safety data.

Britain was the first to approve the shot for emergency use on Dec. 3, followed by Canada on Dec. 9 and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Dec. 11. EMA said in early December it planned to issue its view on the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine by Dec 29, and on another candidate developed by Moderna by Jan. 12.

Both U.S. biotech firm Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have reported vaccine effectiveness in trials of well above 90% - an unexpectedly high rate. Any side effects have eased quickly and had not been serious, they said. BioNTech reiterated it was on track deliver 50 million doses globally this year, for 25 million two-dose courses needed for immunization.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's new coronavirus cases up, hospitalisations resume downward trend

The number of people admitted to hospital for COVID-19 in France resumed its decline on Tuesday, ending three straight days of increases as the country replaced a second national lockdown with a nightly curfew.Patients in intensive care - t...

Pakistan toughens rape law after outcry over attacks

By Waqar Mustafa LAHORE, Pakistan, Dec 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - P akistan introduced a rape law on Tuesday that will create special courts to try cases within four months, after protests over the gang rape of a woman whose car ran ou...

Nor'easter packing heavy snow, blustery winds bears down on U.S. East Coast

Up to two feet 60 cm of snow, blustery winds and freezing rain are expected to make travel treacherous and cause power outages on the U.S. East Coast this week when the first winter storm of the season sweeps through the region, forecasters...

2 criminals held in Delhi after brief exchange of fire

Two suspected criminals were arrested following a brief exchange of fire in north Delhis Kotwali area on Tuesday night, police said. Kanahiya Jha 28 was wanted in nine cases of robbery and snatching while Mohd Ansari 24 was involved in a ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020