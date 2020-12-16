Left Menu
India reports 26,382 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 99,32,548

With 26,382 new Covid-19 infections and 387 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the total cases in India reached 99,32,548, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 09:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 26,382 new Covid-19 infections and 387 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the total cases in India reached 99,32,548, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday. With 387 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll mounted to 1,44,096.

The total active cases in the country are at 3,32,002. With 33,813 new discharges in the last 24 hours, total discharged cases reached 94,56,449. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by the pandemic with 72,458 active cases, followed by Kerala with 57,909 active cases.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday said that a total of 15,66,46,280 samples tested for the novel coronavirus up to December 15. Of these, 10,85,625 samples were tested on Tuesday. (ANI)

