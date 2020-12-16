Left Menu
Indias COVID-19 caseload rose to 99.32 lakh with 26,382 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94.56 lakh, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 10:40 IST
COVID-19: India records 26,382 new infections, 387 more fatalities

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 99.32 lakh with 26,382 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94.56 lakh, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. The total coronavirus infection tally mounted to 99,32,547, while the death toll rose to 1,44,096 with 387 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,56,449, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.21 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below four lakh for the 10th consecutive day.

There are 3,32,002 active coronavirus infections in the country which constitute 3.34 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,66,46,280 samples have been tested up to December 15, of which 10,85,625 were conducted on Tuesday. The 387 new fatalities include 70 from Maharashtra, 45 from West Bengal, 41 from Delhi, 33 from Kerala and 20 from Uttar Pradesh.

Total 1,44,096 deaths reported so far in the country include 48,339 from Maharashtra, followed by 11,965 from Karnataka, 11,919 from Tamil Nadu, 10,115 from Delhi, 9,145 from West Bengal, 8,103 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,064 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,117 from Punjab. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

''Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,'' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. PTI PLB IJT.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

