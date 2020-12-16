Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea reports record coronavirus cases as Seoul runs out of critical care beds

South Korea reported a record daily rise in novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday and the prime minister issued an urgent call for more hospital beds to cope with the country's worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 16-12-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 12:24 IST
S.Korea reports record coronavirus cases as Seoul runs out of critical care beds
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

South Korea reported a record daily rise in novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday and the prime minister issued an urgent call for more hospital beds to cope with the country's worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Hospitals were at breaking point with only three critical care beds available in greater Seoul, an area with a population of almost 26 million people, officials said.

"The top priority is securing more hospital beds," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a government meeting, according to a transcript. "Full administrative power should be mobilised so that no patient would wait for more than a day before being assigned to her bed."

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 1,078 new coronavirus cases, the highest since the start of the pandemic. The number of severe cases also hit a record of 226 and has more than doubled over the past two weeks, officials said.

The KDCA reported 12 more deaths, the second day of double-digit fatalities after a record 13 the day before. South Korea had managed to keep cases relatively low during the previous two waves of infection, but the third wave has proven far more challenging for contact tracers to contain due to its emergence in the densely populated capital region.

The government said it was working to secure several hundred critical care beds, and thousands more for patients who were less ill. Most of the new beds came from public hospitals and authorities were considering expanding incentives to boost cooperation from private institutions, senior health ministry official Yoon Tae-ho said.

Much of the surge in deaths and serious infections originated in outbreaks at medical facilities and nursing homes that housed elderly people or patients with underlying conditions, Yoon said. The government this week instructed all schools in the Seoul area to close for a month but has stopped short of ordering a full lockdown due to the damage it would do to Asia's fourth-largest economy.

South Korea has now reported a total of 45,442 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 612 deaths.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Yoon

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's Supreme Leader to hold first function since health rumours - media

Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is due to hold his first public function on Wednesday since rumors surfaced of his deteriorating health, Iranian media reported.The media reports said Khamenei would meet organizers of events to m...

Progress on Brexit issues, next days critical - von der Leyen

The EUs chief executive said on Wednesday that she could not say if there would be a trade accord with Britain but there had been progress and that the next few days would be critical.As things stand, I cannot tell you whether there will be...

Taiwan extends ban on Indonesian workers citing coronavirus surge

Taiwans government on Wednesday extended a ban on Indonesian workers coming to the island for an indefinite period citing a surge in the number of infected people arriving and lack of cooperation from Indonesias government in verifying docu...

Finland plans to help Finnair with 400 mln euro loan

Finland is preparing to help its national carrier Finnair with an unsecured hybrid loan of up to 400 million euros 486 million, the company said on Wednesday.The final decision on the possible financing arrangement is subject to a decision ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020