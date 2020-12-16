Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK has vaccinated 137,897 people so far against COVID, minister says

Nearly 140,000 people in the United Kingdom have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the first week of roll-out of the shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the minister in charge of deployment of the vaccine said on Wednesday. "A really good start to the vaccination program. It's been 7 days and we have done: England: 108,000, Wales: 7,897, Northern Ireland: 4,000, Scotland: 18,000.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-12-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 15:36 IST
UK has vaccinated 137,897 people so far against COVID, minister says

Nearly 140,000 people in the United Kingdom have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the first week of roll-out of the shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the minister in charge of deployment of the vaccine said on Wednesday.

"A really good start to the vaccination program. It's been 7 days and we have done: England: 108,000, Wales: 7,897, Northern Ireland: 4,000, Scotland: 18,000. U.K Total 137,897," Nadhim Zahawi said in a tweet.

"That number will increase as we have operationalised hundreds of PCN (primary care networks)," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK still plans to ease restrictions on holiday gatherings

Britains easing of restrictions for family gatherings over Christmas looks like its still on despite a sharp spike in new coronavirus infections in the last few weeks thats raised fears of a new wave of infections and deaths in the new year...

Two ex-ministers snub judge after being charged over Beirut blast

Two former Lebanese ministers charged with negligence over a huge explosion at Beirut port in August that killed 200 people indicated on Wednesday they would not appear for questioning before the judge handling the case.Judge Fadi Sawan cha...

Erdogan says U.S. sanctions will not deter Turkey's defence industry

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday U.S. sanctions imposed on Turkey over its acquisition of Russian defence systems will fail in what he said was their aim of deterring Ankaras defence industry efforts.In a televised video conferenc...

Gang of drug-peddlers busted with drugs worth Rs 1.15 crore

An inter-state gang of drug-peddlers has been arrested and contraband worth Rs 1.15 croreseized, police said on WednesdayThe four-member gang had stockpiled the consignment tosell it during the new year celebrations when the sleuths ofthe C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020