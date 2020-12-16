Left Menu
A total of 4,395 people recovered in Maharashtra in a span of 24 hours followed by 2,965 in West Bengal.The ministry said 75.84 per cent of the new cases of infection are from 10 states and UTs. Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,218.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:34 IST
India's COVID active caseload declines to 3.32 lakh; below 40K daily cases reported for past 17 days
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Continuing the trend of contraction of coronavirus cases, India's COVID-19 active caseload now stands at 3,32,002 comprising 3.34 per cent of the total number of infections reported in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. A total 26,382 people were found to be infected with COVID-19 in India in a single day, as per the Health ministry's latest data update on Wednesday. During the same period, the country also registered 33,813 new recoveries ensuring a net decline of 7,818 cases in the active caseload. ''India has recorded less than 40,000 daily new cases since the last 17 days,'' the ministry underlined.

The figure of new cases per million population in India in the last seven days -- 147 -- is one of the lowest in the world, it said. Total recoveries have surpassed 94.5 lakhs (94,56,449). The ministry said 76.43 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,066 newly recovered cases. A total of 4,395 people recovered in Maharashtra in a span of 24 hours followed by 2,965 in West Bengal.

The ministry said 75.84 per cent of the new cases of infection are from 10 states and UTs. Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,218. It is followed by Maharashtra and West Bengal with 3,442 and 2,289 new cases respectively.

As many as 387 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said Wednesday. Ten states and UTs account for 75.19 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 70.West Bengal and Delhi followed with 45 and 41 daily deaths respectively. Daily deaths in India are on a sustained decline. Less than 500 daily deaths have been registered for the last 11 days, the ministry said. New deaths per million population in India in the last seven days (2) is one of the lowest numbers in the world, the ministry said.

